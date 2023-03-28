Here's Why JD.Com Shares Are Moving

JD.Com Inc JD shares are trading higher by 4.15% to $41.43 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of Chinese stocks are trading higher in possible reaction to the easing of some U.S. banking concerns.

Strength may also be in sympathy with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR, which announced a plan to split into six companies.

So What Happened With Alibaba?

Since its establishment over two decades ago, Alibaba has proposed revamping its operations in its most significant corporate restructuring.

Alibaba will reorganize its businesses into six independently run entities: Cloud Intelligence Group, e-commerce under Taobao-Tmall, Cainiao’s smart logistics operations, Local Services group, Global Digital Business Group, and the Digital Media and Entertainment Group, SCMP reports...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, JD.Com has a 52-week high of $68.29 and a 52-week low of $33.17.