Lucid Motors LCID is recalling 637 Lucid Air vehicles, citing an issue that may cause the electric motors to shut down.

What Happened: Lucid Motors issued a recall for 637 Air EVs made during 2022 and 2023, as per a filing made with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company said the electrically activated contact switches or contactors may unexpectedly open and cut off power to the electric motors of the sedan, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

The driver will not receive a warning about this issue. Instead, they will receive notifications of a system fault and that driving power is reduced. Vehicle displays, power steering, and power brakes, however, will continue to function.

As for a solution, Lucid Service Centers will update the vehicle software and replace the contactor switches, as necessary, at no cost to the customer.

The contactors for 2022 and 2023 Lucid Air vehicles were manufactured by Sensata Technologies, Inc, Lucid said in the filing.

Lucid began investigating the issue in May 2022 after a vehicle was brought to a Lucid Service Center following a loss of power.

Lucid began deliveries of its Air sedan on Oct. 30, 2021.

Price Action: Lucid shares closed down 0.6% on Monday and gained 0.6% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

