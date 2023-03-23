Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday as investors began weighing in on a potential pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve following the March policy announcement. Some bottom-fishing at current levels could also have supported stocks. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.01% higher while the S&P 500 gained 0.3% on Thursday. The Dow rose 0.23%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.56% higher. The EV-maker has exited a family's suit that alleged their Model X vehicle accelerated unexpectedly and crashed into a restaurant, reported Bloomberg Law. A federal court stated the evidence indicates the driver hit the gas instead of the brake pedal, the report said.

2. Block Inc SQ: Shares of the company closed 14.82% lower on Thursday after Hindenburg Research issued a short report on the stock. Hindenburg Research claimed that Block overstated its genuine user counts and understated its customer acquisition costs. In response to the allegations, Block said it intends to work with the SEC and explore legal action against Hindenburg for a "factually inaccurate and misleading" report about Block's Cash App business.

3. Netflix Inc NFLX: Shares of the streaming company closed 9.01% higher on Thursday. A report from YipitData said the company's gross additions in Canada have improved, according to a CNBC report.

4. DiamondHead Holdings Corp DHHC: Shares of the blank check company closed 82.63% higher on Thursday after it announced a group of investors will be making a private investment in public entity (PIPE) to the tune of $75 million.

5. Amprius Technologies Inc AMPX: Shares of the company closed 39.09% higher on Thursday. The company reported a revenue of $4.4 million for the full year 2022 compared to $2.77 million in 2021.

