SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that a few Starlink V2 satellites will be deorbited while others will be put through testing due to some issues.

What Happened: Responding to a Twitter thread of Starlink enthusiast Nathan Owens and astronomer Jonathan McDowell, Musk said, “Lot of new technology in Starlink V2, so we're experiencing some issues, as expected.”

Owens flagged changes in altitude and eccentricity in some of Starlink V2 satellites in his tweet. Astronomer Jonathan McDowell, however, said that only the altitude changes are of significance.

“I think they are debugging some issue with the new sats, and we’ll see in a few weeks if they resume orbit raising,” McDowell said.

Musk clarified that while a few satellites will be deorbited due to the issues, others would be put through thorough tests before raising their altitude above the international space station.

There are 3,803 Starlinks currently in orbit, as per McDowell. Last week, Falcon 9 launched 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from California.

SpaceX also launched two Falcon 9 missions within four hours earlier this month, drawing Musk’s applause.

