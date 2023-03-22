Amazon's UK 50p Per Hour Pay Boost Infuriates Union, Proposes New Course Of Action

- On Wednesday, Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN boosted the minimum starting pay for its employees at its U.K. operations by up to 50 pence to between 11 pounds ($13.50) - 12 pounds per hour.
- Amazon faced flak from its union, which had demanded a more considerable hike, Reuters reports.
- The pay boost comes less than a week after hundreds of workers at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry in central England staged the latest walkout in a dispute over pay this year.
- "We're listening to Amazon workers and the message is very clear: this new pay rate is an insult," said Amanda Gearing, senior organizer of GMB, the union which represents more than 500 Amazon workers.
- The union had said the Amazon Coventry workers are demanding 15 pounds an hour to cope with a cost-of-living crisis that has sparked strikes across sectors in Britain. The union proposed to consult over the next few days and share a new wave of action.
- The pay boost, which will depend on locations and start in April, comes after Amazon raised U.K. hourly wages by 50 pence to 10.50 - 11.45 pounds per hour in 2022.
- Amazon in January disclosed plans to shut three warehouses in Hemel Hampstead, Doncaster, and Gourock in Britain this year, in a move that will affect 1,200 jobs, offering workers a chance to transfer to other units.
- Price Action: AMZN shares trade higher by 0.31% at $100.92 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Phillip Pessar via Flickr
