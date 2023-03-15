ñol


UAE Spymaster Reportedly Buys Stake In TikTok At $220B Valuation Amid Possible US Ban

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
March 15, 2023 3:26 AM | 1 min read
ByteDance Ltd, the Chinese parent of TikTok, was valued at $220 billion in a private-market investment by a company controlled by United Arab Emirates spymaster Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

What Happened: Sheikh Tahnoon acquired a stake, valued in excess of $100 million, from existing investors in recent months, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

The stake was reportedly purchased by Sheikh Tahnoon-associated G42 at a discount to the $300 billion that ByteDance set during its share buyback program.

Another fund purchased a stake in ByteDance at a $225 billion valuation shortly after G42 picked up the stake, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: ByteDance’s shifting valuation was attributed to the United States indicating a potential ban on TikTok, the popular short-form video application, noted Bloomberg.

Washington is worried about the potential security threats posed by TikTok and some serious headway has been made on passing regulations for such a ban to come into effect. 

Sheikh Tahnoon’s firm is reportedly basing its investment on ByteDance’s long-term potential as China emerges from its COVID-era restrictions.

