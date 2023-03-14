Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on Monday, took a dig at Washington, saying that his country was safer than the U.S.

What Happened: President Obrador pushed back against American critics of his security record after a recent deadly kidnapping in a Mexican city claimed the lives of two U.S. nationals, reported Reuters.

The March 3 attack on four Americans and their subsequent abduction in Mexico's Matamoros was covered closely by the U.S. and sparked recriminations from U.S. lawmakers. By the time Mexican authorities found the four victims, two of them were dead.

Mexico has since then arrested five purported drug cartel members over the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, President Obrador rejected U.S. official security warnings that depict much of Mexico as a risky place to visit. “Mexico is safer than the United States,” Obrador told reporters, adding, “There’s no problem with traveling safely around Mexico.”

The Mexican president added that tourists from America and Mexicans living in the U.S. were aware of his country’s safety. There was a significant increase in American tourists visiting Mexico last year.

Obrador also slammed conservative U.S. politicians for an “anti-Mexico” campaign and negative reports about security.

