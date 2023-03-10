Automaker Ford Motor Co. F unveiled electric school buses based on its E-Transit all-electric commercial van.

What Happened: Ford Pro global chief marketing and experience officer Wanda Young tweeted a photo of the school bus, based on the E-Transit van, which has been displayed at Work Truck Week in Indiana.

“Excited to share #ETransit is the first van from a full line automaker to offer a Type A #schoolbus package on an electric powertrain. Talk about versatility!” Young tweeted.

Ford’s E-Transit is a fully electrified van available in three lengths, three roof heights — low, medium and high — and three models — cargo van, chassis cab and cutaway — according to the Ford website.

Why It’s Important: With its introduction in 2020, Ford became the first full-line automaker in the U.S. to launch an all-electric cargo van. Now, the E-transit has become the first van from a full line automaker to offer a Type A school bus package on an electric powertrain, said Young.

In February, 11,208 E-transits were sold in the U.S. — an increase of 146.3% year-on-year.

Price Action: On Thursday, Ford shares closed about 4% lower, at $12.46, and fell 0.32% after-hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

