Apple Promotes India Head Ashish Chowdhary, Eyes Country With Renewed Focus After Demand Surge

Apple Inc AAPL is restructuring the management of its overseas businesses with a more significant focus on India.

Apple promoted its head of India, Ashish Chowdhary, after Hugues Asseman retired as the vice president of India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, East Europe, and Africa.

Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple's head of product sales.

In January, reports suggested that Apple wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from the present 5%-7%.

India's trade minister Piyush Goyal emphasized Apple launching the most recent models from India, manufactured in India.

Multiple of Apple's Chinese suppliers won initial clearance from India to expand as the iPhone maker strived to diversify its assembly network beyond China.

The Indian government has doled financial incentives and support for companies' expansion projects.

Apple also started hiring retail store workers in India with room for more as it eyed its flagship location debut in the promising smartphone market.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.58% at $151.99 premarket on the last check Thursday.

