Apple Promotes India Head Ashish Chowdhary, Eyes Country With Renewed Focus After Demand Surge

- Apple Inc AAPL is restructuring the management of its overseas businesses with a more significant focus on India.
- The iPhone maker looks to make India its own sales region following a demand surge in the country, Bloomberg reports.
- Apple promoted its head of India, Ashish Chowdhary, after Hugues Asseman retired as the vice president of India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, East Europe, and Africa.
- Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple's head of product sales.
- In January, reports suggested that Apple wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from the present 5%-7%.
- India's trade minister Piyush Goyal emphasized Apple launching the most recent models from India, manufactured in India.
- Multiple of Apple's Chinese suppliers won initial clearance from India to expand as the iPhone maker strived to diversify its assembly network beyond China.
- The Indian government has doled financial incentives and support for companies' expansion projects.
- Apple also started hiring retail store workers in India with room for more as it eyed its flagship location debut in the promising smartphone market.
