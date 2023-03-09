ñol


Apple Promotes India Head Ashish Chowdhary, Eyes Country With Renewed Focus After Demand Surge

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 9, 2023 5:53 AM | 2 min read
  • Apple Inc AAPL is restructuring the management of its overseas businesses with a more significant focus on India.
  • The iPhone maker looks to make India its own sales region following a demand surge in the country, Bloomberg reports.
  • Apple promoted its head of India, Ashish Chowdhary, after Hugues Asseman retired as the vice president of India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, East Europe, and Africa.
  • Chowdhary will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple's head of product sales. 
  • Also Read: Apple's Indian Expansion Hit By Infrastructure and Logistics Woes, Still Experts See Exports Crossing $1T By 2028
  • In January, reports suggested that Apple wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from the present 5%-7%. 
  • India's trade minister Piyush Goyal emphasized Apple launching the most recent models from India, manufactured in India.
  • Multiple of Apple's Chinese suppliers won initial clearance from India to expand as the iPhone maker strived to diversify its assembly network beyond China.
  • The Indian government has doled financial incentives and support for companies' expansion projects.
  • Apple also started hiring retail store workers in India with room for more as it eyed its flagship location debut in the promising smartphone market.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.58% at $151.99 premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Benzinga now provides actionable financial news and trading ideas for the Indian financial markets on in.benzinga.com.

