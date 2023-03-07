An Apple Inc. AAPL Watch feature that lets you calculate tips is going viral on TikTok.

What Happened: A TikTok video from “selectbands,” which has 45,300 followers on the platform, has garnered over 5,600 likes, at the time of writing.



The short-form video shows how Apple Watch‘s calculator can be used to also calculate tips, saving you the hassle of grabbing the iPhone from your pocket.

Apple Watch users can use the Calculator app to find out how much they should tip. Here’s how:

Open the Calculator app. Rotate the Digital Crown side button to adjust the tip amount. The Apple Watch shows you the tip amount. In case you are splitting the bill with others, you can also use the ‘Add People’ feature and the bill amount and the tips would also show up, split for each person.

