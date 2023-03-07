Popular rapper Wyclef Jean launched the Attucks Apex AP0 electric supercar in the U.S. at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island over the weekend.

What Happened: “Attucks Apex AP0, the lightest-ever electric Supercar, has officially launched in the US! Meet the UK-designed and USA-built EV Supercar, acceleration from 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds., my dream car!” Wyclef tweeted, with a video of the car and a personalized song.

The car is a mere 1,200 kg and can achieve an acceleration of 0-62 mph in 2.3 seconds. The electric supercar will start at about $350,000, and is expected to be released officially next year, Electrek reported.

The launch was in collaboration with Apex Motors’ business partner in the U.S. Attucks Futures and Technology. Wyclef, the Haitian rapper best known for his solos and “Hips don’t lie” with Colombian singer Shakira, is also the founder of Attucks.

“Attucks Futures and Technology is a platform dedicated to nurturing and growing talent to promote design, concept, technology and manufacturing solutions promoting innovation and sustainability investing in our youth (our future),” said Apex Motors in a statement.

“Apex Motors is extremely delighted to announce that the AP-0 Super Sports EV will be unveiled for the first time in the USA,” it added.

Image credit: Attucks