Just days after Elon Musk reportedly fired at least 200 more Twitter employees, an Icelandic entrepreneur has taken to the microblogging site to confirm whether he was terminated.

What Happened: Haraldur Thorleifsson, who goes by the name Halli on Twitter, tweeted that “9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees,” but HR didn’t confirm his employee status.

Halli said that HR hasn’t answered his calls and went on to tag Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey saying, “My company was acquired on your watch.”

He also marked Sequoia Capital and a16z — “Two investors in Twitter that claim they are founder friendly” — to help understand whether he is an employee of the company or not.

Later Musk replied — not in the way most people would have expected.

According to Halli, Twitter’s head of HR immediately emailed that he was no longer employed after Musk replied.

Why It’s Important: Twitter acquired Ueno — a full-service creative agency founded by Thorleifsson — in 2021.

The agency designed digital brands and experiences for companies like Airbnb, Apple, ESPN, Dropbox, Facebook, Google, NY Times, Oculus, PayPal, Uber, Venmo, Visa and Walmart, among others.

Thorleifsson has won multiple awards and started a fund that built 100 wheelchair ramps in Reykjavik in just eight months.

According to his website, he spearheaded Communities on Twitter and the long-awaited Edit button feature.

Before the latest firing spree, he was one of the few people who had previously been on the "do not fire" list, reported Platformer.

