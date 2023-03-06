Twitter may be “working as normal” now, according to the company’s official support account but owner Elon Musk used an amusing clip from the film “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" to explain what went wrong.

What Happened: Musk shared the scene from the film where Penguins ignore an error on the plane’s console crashing themselves and their friends to the ground below.

The entrepreneur said that the video was “helpful” in understanding what happened at Twitter today.

Twitter support sounded the all-clear on the crash earlier in the day.

Why It Matters: Today’s crash, the sixth high-profile service outage since the Tesla CEO gained control of Twitter, took place due to a “small API change” which Musk said had “massive ramifications.”

The billionaire blamed Twitter’s “extremely brittle” code stack for the downtime and said it will need a “complete rewrite.”

The API change led to users experiencing issues such as encountering error messages and losing access to TweetDeck. The change was part of a project to shut down free access to Twitter API, reported The Verge, citing Platformer.

Only one site reliability engineer was reportedly staffed on the project and they made a “bad configuration change” that broke the API. Musk was reportedly furious.

In December, Musk exchanged sharp words with a former engineer on the subject.

