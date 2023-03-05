Elon Musk Says Twitter Plans To Roll Out Individual DM Replies And Encryption Very Soon

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the company aims to roll out the ability to reply to individual DMs.

He also mentioned that Twitter would make the use of reaction emojis and encryption available on the platform in March.

One of Musk's followers responded to the announcement, "Great updates that will help conversations flow more smoothly. Particularly looking forward to a variety of reaction emoji's... it's the little things."

Earlier in February, Musk said that the social media platform would allow users to adjust the algorithm to their "closer match."

Twitter has already announced that users will get a "heads up" if a Community Note shows on a Tweet they have replied to, liked, or retweeted.

Last year was the first time Musk advocated for Twitter to provide end-to-end encryption for its direct messages to ensure security.

He said that the DMs on Twitter should have encryption like Signal.

The private messaging app Signal provides end-to-end encryption so that no one can spy on or hack the messages.

Photo: Shutterstock