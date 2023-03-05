Elon Musk Says Twitter Plans To Roll Out Individual DM Replies And Encryption Very Soon

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the company aims to roll out the ability to reply to individual DMs.
He also mentioned that Twitter would make the use of reaction emojis and encryption available on the platform in March.
Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2023
One of Musk's followers responded to the announcement, "Great updates that will help conversations flow more smoothly. Particularly looking forward to a variety of reaction emoji's... it's the little things."
Earlier in February, Musk said that the social media platform would allow users to adjust the algorithm to their "closer match."
Note: if many people who you follow or like also follow me, it is highly probable that the algorithm will recommend my tweets. It’s not super sophisticated.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023
In coming months, we will offer the ability to adjust the algorithm to closer match what is most compelling to you.
Twitter has already announced that users will get a "heads up" if a Community Note shows on a Tweet they have replied to, liked, or retweeted.
Starting today, you’ll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you’ve replied to, Liked or Retweeted. This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss. pic.twitter.com/LIcGgl2zdJ— Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) February 21, 2023
Last year was the first time Musk advocated for Twitter to provide end-to-end encryption for its direct messages to ensure security.
He said that the DMs on Twitter should have encryption like Signal.
The private messaging app Signal provides end-to-end encryption so that no one can spy on or hack the messages.
Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages
