Daseke Picks Scott Hoppe As New COO

by

Daseke Inc DSKE said its Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rick Williams will retire from his current position.

said its Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rick Williams will retire from his current position. Scott Hoppe, currently President and Chief Executive Officer of E.W. Wylie, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daseke, will succeed Williams, effective June 1, 2023.

As EVP and COO, Hoppe will have responsibility for managing and enhancing Daseke's scale in the specialized and flatbed trucking market and overseeing business transformation.

"Under Scott's leadership, Wylie experienced tremendous growth—increasing fleet size threefold to nearly 900 trucks," said CEO Jonathan Shepko.

Wylie, a specialized transportation company based in Fargo, North Dakota, was acquired by Daseke in 2012. Scott joined Wylie in 1999, holding various operational and commercial roles until ultimately being named CEO in 2017.

Price Action : DSKE shares are trading higher by 1.35% at $8.25 on the last check Friday.

: DSKE shares are trading higher by 1.35% at $8.25 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.