by

Blackboxstocks Inc BLBX collaborated with Boosted.ai , a provider of AI-powered investment solutions, to bring cutting-edge investment technology to retail investors.

collaborated with , a provider of AI-powered investment solutions, to bring cutting-edge investment technology to retail investors. Blackbox will leverage the advanced machine learning algorithms from Boosted.ai in conjunction with the predictive analytics of the Blackbox platform.

This combined functionality will incorporate real-time options and stock data, predictive analytics, and machine learning to provide actionable alerts for day trading and long-term investment strategies.

"Integrating the cutting-edge technology of Boosted.ai into the Blackbox platform is a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to provide our users with the best trading information possible. The power of their advanced machine learning coupled with Blackbox's predictive analytics will provide retail investors with sophisticated investment tools and strategies that were previously only available to institutional investors," said Brandon Smith, CTO of Blackboxstocks.

Gust Kepler, CEO of Blackboxstocks, added, "After implementing this initial feature from Boosted.ai, we plan to collaborate further using the wealth of proprietary market data we have aggregated over the last four years."

Price Action: BLBX shares traded higher by 14.30% at $1.38 premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.