AOC Under House Scrutiny Over 'Tax The Rich' Gown That Irked Elon Musk

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- N.Y.) is under the scrutiny of the House Ethics Committee for being slow to reimburse vendors for clothing and other expenses associated with her 2021 Met Gala participation.

What Happened: The committee released a report by the Office of Congressional Ethics, first noted in the Wall Street Journal, on Thursday, which said Ocasio-Cortez “may have accepted impermissible gifts.”

The gifts Ocasio-Cortez may have accepted include hair services, makeup services and attire provided by Brother Vellies. The report also touched on transport services provided by magazine publisher Condé Nast.

Why It Matters: The services totaled more than $5,000, which is more than the limit on gifts for lawmakers as set in federal law and ethics rules.

The Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics recommended that the House Panel further review the “allegation concerning Rep. Ocasio-Cortez because there is substantial reason to believe that she accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021.”

Ocasio-Cortez wore a white dress designed by Brother Vellies with the words “tax the rich” emblazoned in red across the back in 2021.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and is a prestigious fashion event frequented by celebrities from varying backgrounds.

In 2022, the ball was attended by Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who commented on Ocasio-Cortez’s dress the same year. He said, “Can only read one side. Looks like ‘ax the itch’?”

