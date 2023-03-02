ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Netflix Faces Brief Service Disruption, Streaming Service Says 'Netflix Is Up'

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 2, 2023 8:29 AM | 28 seconds read
Netflix Faces Brief Service Disruption, Streaming Service Says 'Netflix Is Up'
  • Netflix, Inc NFLX video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday.
  • There were around 2,159 reports at 2:14 am ET Thursday on Downdetector.com.
  • About 66% of the users reported issues with the website, and 25% related to video streaming.
  • Netflix's website stated that "Netflix is up" and it did not currently experience an interruption to its streaming service.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 0.79% at $311.00 premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved