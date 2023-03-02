Netflix Faces Brief Service Disruption, Streaming Service Says 'Netflix Is Up'

- Netflix, Inc NFLX video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday.
- There were around 2,159 reports at 2:14 am ET Thursday on Downdetector.com.
- About 66% of the users reported issues with the website, and 25% related to video streaming.
- Netflix's website stated that "Netflix is up" and it did not currently experience an interruption to its streaming service.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 0.79% at $311.00 premarket on the last check Thursday.
