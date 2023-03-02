Supporters of former president Donald Trump expressed their dismay after they were asked to leave a book signing for Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

What Happened: On Wednesday, far-right activist Laura Loomer shared multiple videos on Twitter, first noted on Daily Beast, in which a group of people sporting Trump attire and waving Trump flags can be seen.

The Trump supporters are confronted by a security guard who says, “They told me to say anyone wearing Trump has to go right now.”

In return, the group expresses its disapproval with one person yelling, “Free Speech.”

Why It Matters: DeSantis’ new book “The Courage To Be Free” touches on his early years but also his time in the military. It also touches on the culture wars that propelled him as a probable contender for the 2024 presidential election.

Loomer said that some of the people in the group had tickets to meet DeSantis but were not allowed inside due to what they were wearing, according to Daily Beast.

“Police showed up and they told us that we were going to be cited and arrested for trespassing if we didn’t leave because DeSantis didn’t want us inside,” she said — adding, “he’s a tyrant,” according to the report.

The group reportedly left the venue of the book signing without incident after the police arrived.

Leesburg Police Department Captain Joseph Iozzi said that no official trespass warnings were issued because when the police arrived the pro-Trump group was compliant, reported Daily Beast.

Read Next: Trump Handled By FBI With 'Kid Gloves', Says Former Agent As Report Of Mar-A-Lago Raid Squabbles Unravels