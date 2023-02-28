Jamie Dimon Not 'Relevant' To Decisions On Epstein's Account, Says JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM called the U.S Virgin Islands’ demand that its CEO Jamie Dimon turn over more documents in a lawsuit related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking as a “fishing expedition.”

What Happened: The New York-headquartered bank said in a filing in a Manhattan federal court on Tuesday that the territory was gratifying media by demanding documents from Dimon dated between 2019 and 2019, reported Reuters.

The bank reportedly said that Dimon wasn’t involved in decisions related to Epstein’s account and that the latter had ceased being a client in 2013.

“Dimon is not relevant to this action,” said JPMorgan. It said, "if there were evidence supporting discovery from JPMC from 2014-2019, USVI would have found it,” according to Reuters.

Why It Matters: JPMorgan said that the U.S. Virgin Islands had obtained a “massive trove” of information in legal action against Epstein’s estate and had recovered more than $105 million, according to Reuters.

In January, the territory’s Attorney General Denise George accused JPMorgan of facilitating Eptsien’s sex-trafficking scheme and of helping in a cover-up.

The lawsuit alleged that JPMorgan failed to report Epstein’s suspicious activities and provided him with services for high-wealth clients after his 2008 conviction.

