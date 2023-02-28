New Straw Polls Show Trump Wins Against DeSantis In GOP Primary And Biden In 2024

Donald Trump is leading a new hypothetical 10-way Republican primary poll, easily beating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

What Happened: The national poll of 1,060 registered voters conducted between Feb. 24-25, first noted on The Hill, shows former president Trump leading with 55% of the votes, followed by DeSantis at 25%.

Mike Pence, the Trump-era vice president, is a distant third and managed to secure 8% of the votes.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador who announced her 2024 presidential run last month, received 5% of the vote in the poll conducted by Emerson College Polling.

Why It Matters: A separate national poll showed that if Trump ran against the incumbent President Joe Biden, he would win by garnering 46% of the vote against Biden’s 42%.

However, if Biden ran against DeSantis, the incumbent president would win by securing 44% of the vote against DeSantis’ 40%. Biden would win against Haley as he gets 40% of the vote, while Haley garners 37%.

Notably, no other candidate except Trump and Haley have announced their intent to run for president in 2024.

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, noted that Trump’s base is made up of voters whose highest education is high school or less, with 72% of such voters supporting the former president while only 42% with a college degree support him.

“The Florida Governor’s strength is not only seen among this higher educated GOP block, but also among voters over 65, where he leads Trump 43% to 39%,” said Kimball.

Read Next: DeSantis Takes Over Disney's 'Corporate Kingdom' With New Bill: 'There's A New Sheriff In Town'