Why Vipshop Holdings Is Trading Higher

Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR VIPS shares are trading higher by 6.83% to $14.47 Monday afternoon. The company last week reported strong fourth-quarter results and multiple analysts upgraded the stock.

What Happened?

Vipshop Holdings last week reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 47 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.60 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.59 billion by 0.3%. This sales figure is a 14% decrease over sales of $5.36 billion in the same period last year...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, VIPS has a 52-week high of $16.18 and a 52-week low of $5.75.