Why Blackboxstocks (BLBX) Shares Are Exploding Higher

Blackboxstocks Inc BLBX shares are trading higher by 65.9% to $0.91 Monday afternoon after a Form 4 filing showed president and CEO Gust Kepler bought 1.13 million shares at an average price of $3 per share.

Following this reported transaction, Kepler owns 3,462,070 shares in total. The stock is currently higher on heavy volume of 11.15 million shares, well above the trailing 100 day average volume of roughly 273,000 shares.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BLBX has a 52-week high of $5.50 and a 52-week low of $0.26.