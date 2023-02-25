Forget Musk's SpaceX Rockets, You Can Fly To Space In A Balloon For Only $180,000

A Japanese start-up called Iwaya Giken has announced to launch of commercial space-viewing balloon flights.

The company, based in Sapporo in northern Japan, has been working on the project since 2012, reports the Associated Press.

According to Iwaya Giken, it has developed an airtight two-seat cabin and a balloon capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, where the curve of the Earth can be clearly viewed.

CEO Keisuke Iwaya said that he has "loved science and space" since he was a kid and was inspired by Dr. Emmet Brown from "Back to the Future."

A flight would initially cost about $180,000. However, Iwaya said he aims to bring it down to tens of thousands of dollars eventually.

Iwaya Giken said riders don't need billions in their bank account to fly. Extensive training and technical language skills also aren't required.

"It's safe, economical, and gentle for people," Iwaya said. "The idea is to make space tourism for everyone."

When it is launched, the Iwaya Giken balloon will be lifted by helium that can be largely reused. The vessel can carry a pilot and a passenger.

The balloon would take off from a balloon port in Hokkaido, rising for two hours to a distance of 15 miles above the Earth's surface, and stay there for one hour before a one-hour descent.

The balloon features a 4.9 feet wide airtight cabin and has large windows to allow a view of space.

The applications for the space viewing trip are now being accepted. The first five passengers selected will be announced in October.

The company said that the first trip to space could be launched later this year.

