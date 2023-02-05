SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday that the fully-reusable super heavy-lift Starship could launch next month but sounded less than optimistic about the chances of success.

What Happened: Musk on Sunday replied to a tweet asking about Starship's status. "If [the] remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," he said.

He later clarified that a launch was not certain but would be attempted, adding that "success is far from certain, but excitement is guaranteed."

Why It Matters: Starship is touted to be "the biggest rocket ever" and is the key to accomplishing Musk's long-cherished dream of making the human species multi-planetary.

The rocket's launch, however, has been plagued by delays owing to mishaps and federal regulatory clearances.

Currently being developed at a South Texas site near the Boca Chica village, Starship comprises a first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 50-meter tall upper-stage spacecraft called Starship.

Although Musk has been more focused on his two other companies, Tesla and Twitter, in recent months, SpaceX employees are reportedly doing just fine without his presence.

