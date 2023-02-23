Boeing Stock Is Nosediving After Hours: What's Going On?

Boeing Co BA shares are trading lower after the close on Thursday following reports the planemaker will halt deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners.

What Happened: According to a CNBC report citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Boeing will temporarily stop deliveries of the 787s to perform additional testing on a fuselage component.

The report indicates Boeing won’t be able to resume deliveries until the company can show the FAA it has completely solved the issue.

The full statement from the FAA reads as follows:

"Boeing temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after notifying the FAA that it is conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component. Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed. The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes."

BA Price Action: Boeing has a 52-week high of $221.33 and a 52-week low of $113.02.

The stock was down 2.61% at $202.70 after market close, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Boeing