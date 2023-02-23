What's Going On With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading higher by 3.86% to $90.18 in sympathy with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which reported strong first-quarter results.

What Happened With NVIDIA Earnings?

Nvidia said fourth-quarter revenue decreased 21% year-over-year to $6.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Data center was up 11% year-over-year, while gaming was down 46%.

The chip giant reported quarterly earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat estimates of 81 cents per share.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSM has a 52-week high of $113.00 and a 52-week low of $59.43.