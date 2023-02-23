Microsoft To Fire 120 Workers In Germany Under Its Cost Cutting Drive

- Microsoft Corp MSFT proposed to cut up to 120 jobs in Germany, business news outlet WirtschaftsWoche.
- The move was a part of the tech company's global job cuts, Reuters reports.
- Microsoft confirmed downsizing by roughly 10,000 employees in January, equating to 4% - 5% of the total headcount.
- MSFT looked to incur a ~$1.2 billion charge in Q2 to account for the restructuring.
- Contrastingly, social media giant Meta Platforms, Inc META reportedly eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months.
- Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns.
- Meta targeted divisions across the company and around the world.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.30% at $252.27 on the last check Thursday.
