Microsoft To Fire 120 Workers In Germany Under Its Cost Cutting Drive

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 23, 2023 11:33 AM | 1 min read
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT proposed to cut up to 120 jobs in Germany, business news outlet WirtschaftsWoche.
  • The move was a part of the tech company's global job cuts, Reuters reports.
  • Microsoft confirmed downsizing by roughly 10,000 employees in January, equating to 4% - 5% of the total headcount. 
  • MSFT looked to incur a ~$1.2 billion charge in Q2 to account for the restructuring.
  • Contrastingly, social media giant Meta Platforms, Inc META reportedly eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months.
  • Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns.
  • Meta targeted divisions across the company and around the world.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.30% at $252.27 on the last check Thursday.

