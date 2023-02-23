Vladimir Putin's key ally and Russian mercenary Wagner Group chief said his troops had begun receiving additional ammunition supplies.

What Happened: Yevgeny Prigozhin, who earlier blasted Russia’s top army brass and defense minister for restricting supplies to his soldiers, on Thursday said, "The shipment of ammunition has started."

“Most likely, the ball is now rolling. So far, it’s all on paper, but, as we were told, the principal documents have already been signed,” Prigozhin said in a statement on Telegram, reported Reuters.

“Many thanks to those who acted in various ways — to those ordinary citizens who did everything they could, and to those, including those in high offices, who exerted pressure and made decisions…so that they begin to give us ammunition. Thank you. Thank you from the lads,” said the Wagner boss.

Prigozhin, on Wednesday, verbally attacked Russian top brass for depriving his soldiers of munitions and called it a treasonous attempt to destroy his private military group.

He alleged that "the chief of the general staff and the defense minister are giving orders right and left, not just not to give Wagner PMC (private military company) ammunition, but not to help it with air transport."

However, the Russian defense ministry refuted Wagner's claim in a statement. It said the military officials were doing all they could to supply fighters and "all the statements supposedly made on behalf of assault units about the lack of ammunition are completely untrue."

