Why Esports Entertainment Group Stock Is Falling 30% Wednesday

Esports Entertainment Group Inc GMBL shares are trading lower by 33.09% to $3.96 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 100 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective date will be automatically combined into one share of common stock.

The company's Board of Directors approved the reverse stock split with the objective of regaining compliance with the Nasdaq $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GMBL has a 52-week high of $332.94 and a 52-week low of $3.77.