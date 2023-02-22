Jeffs' Brands Partners With SuperBuzz To Ramp Up Advertisement Platform

- Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR has entered into a non-binding letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a collaboration with SuperBuzz Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in marketing technology.
- Pursuant to the LOI, Jeffs' Brands and SuperBuzz will collaborate on a joint project to create software for its advertisement platform.
- Viki Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs' Brands, said, "We are excited to be partnering with SuperBuzz to take our marketing efforts on Amazon to the next level."
- The software will be based on AI technologies, including ChatGPT designed specifically for Jeffs' Brands' stores.
- JFBR expects the collaboration to yield improved targeting, maximize campaigns, and increase exposure and sales.
- Jeffs' Brands will have the option to invest up to $2 million in SuperBuzz, at its sole discretion, for a period of 90 days following the execution of definitive agreements.
- Price Action: JFBR shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $0.9398 on the last check Wednesday.
