ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Jeffs' Brands Partners With SuperBuzz To Ramp Up Advertisement Platform

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 22, 2023 10:38 AM | 1 min read
Jeffs' Brands Partners With SuperBuzz To Ramp Up Advertisement Platform
  • Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR has entered into a non-binding letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a collaboration with SuperBuzz Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in marketing technology.
  • Pursuant to the LOI, Jeffs' Brands and SuperBuzz will collaborate on a joint project to create software for its advertisement platform.
  • Viki Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs' Brands, said, "We are excited to be partnering with SuperBuzz to take our marketing efforts on Amazon to the next level."
  • The software will be based on AI technologies, including ChatGPT designed specifically for Jeffs' Brands' stores.
  • JFBR expects the collaboration to yield improved targeting, maximize campaigns, and increase exposure and sales.
  • Jeffs' Brands will have the option to invest up to $2 million in SuperBuzz, at its sole discretion, for a period of 90 days following the execution of definitive agreements.
  • Price Action: JFBR shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $0.9398 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved