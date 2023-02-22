As of mid-February, there were reportedly more than 200 books that list OpenAi’s artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT as an author or co-author on Amazon.com, Inc’s AMZN Kindle e-book store.

What Happened: Titles include “How to Write and Create Content Using ChatGPT,” “The Power of Homework” and even a poetry collection, reported Reuters.

The report noted that the number of such books is rising daily with a sub-genre emerging on the platform for books authored by ChatGPT entirely.

Amazon spokesperson Lindsay Hamilton did not say whether the e-commerce giant has plans to change or review its Kindle store policies around the use of AI or other similar tools.

“All books in the store must adhere to our content guidelines, including by complying with intellectual property rights and all other applicable laws.”

See Also: Is ChatGPT The Future Of Education Or A Cheating Temptation?

Why It Matters: Amazon is estimated to hold over 80% of the e-book market, noted Reuters. Its Kindle Direct Publishing allows anyone to sell and market a book without going through intermediaries like publishing houses.

But traditional publishing houses are grappling with the ChatGPT boom as well. Sci-Fi publisher Clarkesworld, which accepts short-story submissions from new writers, has closed pitches after AI-generated submissions inundated its editorial team, reported The Guardian.

In January, Clarkesworld rejected 100 submissions and banned those authors from submitting again, but in February that number reportedly reached 500.

Typically, the magazine would receive around 10 submissions deemed to be plagiarized, according to the Guardian.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Stanford Professor Says ChatGPT Will Become 'Calculator For Writing'