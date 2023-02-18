Bill Gates Answers Questions From AI Chatbot, Shares Most Important Life Advice From His Friend Warren Buffett

Bill Gates along with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met at Imperial College, London, and answered a few AI chatbot-generated questions on Friday.

When answering the question on the most important piece of advice he has ever received and how it has influenced his career and approach to life, the billionaire brought up his good old friend Warren Buffett.

“In the end, it’s how friends really think of you and how strong those friendships are,” Gates quoted Buffett saying. “That was great advice,” the billionaire noted.

The Microsoft co-founder also referenced a statement from scientist Richard Feynman. "It’s good to show your confusion, because if you let yourself sort of pretend to know something, then your thinking gets sloppy and eventually, you won’t be able to figure things out at all," Gates said, citing the scientist.

“So, being tough on - do you really get things - that’s been super helpful to me,” Gates said.

