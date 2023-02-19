Mark Cuban Says Silicon Valley Tech Bros Are 'Pretentious As F***,' Why He Avoids California's Tech Hub

Entrepreneur and NBA team owner Mark Cuban isn’t shy about sharing business advice to help others. Cuban is also known for being outspoken in his opinions on many topics. Here’s what Cuban thinks about Silicon Valley.

What Happened: Despite a wealth in the billions, Cuban keeps working today and is active with many business initiatives and as one of the stars of “Shark Tank.”

Some might be surprised to learn that while Cuban made some of his riches in the technology world, he stays away from one of the geographical areas best known for being a technology hub.

Cuban told Bill Maher that he avoids Silicon Valley, California as much as he can.

“(It’s) pretentious as f***. The attitudes, it’s just like… ‘of course we’re smarter. We went to Harvard, we went to MIT, we’re in tech,’” Cuban said during an appearance on the Club Random podcast.

Cuban told Maher he can’t stand the “tech bros” and their thoughts.

The entrepreneur referenced California having higher tax rates and stricter regulations than Texas, the state Cuban calls home.

Cuban said that several companies in Silicon Valley have been extremely successful, naming Apple, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and PayPal. For Cuban, it’s just a preference to avoid the geographical area and the attitudes associated with it, which Cuban called overrated.

“There’s a lot of capital there, so people follow the money. But the pretentiousness and the attitude and the expectations and the arrogance – like, it’s just a business. You can be good anywhere in the world.”

Why It’s Important: Cuban sold computer consulting company MicroSolutions for $6 million in 1990. His second company, Broadcast.com was sold to Yahoo in 1999. Both companies were based in Dallas before their respective acquisitions, according to CNBC.

In 2019, Cuban said it could be beneficial for entrepreneurs to consider building their technology companies in regions other than Silicon Valley to more easily compete for resources.

Other entrepreneurs like Elon Musk have exited California, he has blamed the role of politics among the reasons for moving the Tesla headquarters to the state of Texas. Musk himself also moved from California and became a resident of Texas.

