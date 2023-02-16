Mawson Infrastructure Group Just Installed 50MW Of Transformers To Its 100MW Midland, Pennsylvania Data Centre

A recent delivery of two 30/40/50 megavolt amperes (MVA) transformers to Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. MIGI’s 100 megawatt (MW) Midland, Pennsylvania site pushes the digital mining, infrastructure, and hosting company’s electrical infrastructure capacity even higher.

The Midland site is one of two large-scale Bitcoin mining operations the company controls in the area. According to the company, the second, a 120 MW facility in Sharon, Pennsylvania, is scheduled to come online incrementally in Q2 2023 as well.

Mawson looks to be stepping up with its large-scale excess infrastructure capacity. The company, judging by recent reports, is continuing to invest in significant infrastructure and showing long-term resilience.

Expansion Of Midland Facility

The delivery of the two 30/40/50MVA transformers to Mawson’s 100 MW facility could be timely. The company notes that, upon successful completion, the transformers will power the facility capable of holding 29,400 miners and producing 3.5 exahashes per second (EH/s).

Per Mawson’s plans, the site is expected to be fully operational in early Q2 2023. While 50 MW are currently energized and hashing, the Midland facility is expected to house a split of Mawson Bitcoin Mining and Mawson Hosting operations.

The final completion of the site will also allow Mawson to take full advantage of its market-leading Energy Markets Program, which means the full 100 MW of power is available for curtailment and demand response revenue.

In December 2022, Mawson reported that it made more than $4 million through its current programs while operating at 50 MW.

“We are delighted to take delivery of these transformers, which will help push forward Mawson’s growth through 2023. We are excited to see this fantastic site come to life and are equally as excited about the results we will see through our Bitcoin mining, hosting and Energy Markets revenue streams,” Liam Wilson, Mawson Infrastructure Group COO, said.

He explained that the financial flexibility of Mawson’s diversified revenue streams makes these sites attractive. “This site also operates on carbon-free power, which is a great help towards meeting our ESG targets. Mawson is looking forward to a strong start to our 2023 operations.”

The delivery of the two 30/40/50MVA transformers is part of several growth and expansion strategies the company is implementing.

In October last year, the company revealed that it relocated its application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) servers from Georgia to Pennsylvania while continuing the expansion and development of Pennsylvania facilities — Midland, 100 MW and Sharon, 120 MW.

Featured photo provided by Mawson Infrastructure Group

