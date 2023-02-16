A senior U.S. official said Washington will be analyzing the recovered debris of the Chinese spy balloon, that was shot down earlier this month, for American components.

What Happened: Thea Kendler, U.S. assistant secretary for export administration at the Department of Commerce‘s Bureau of Industry and Security, said on Thursday that it will be an all-government operation, reported Nikkei Asia.

“It’s certainly whole of government,” Kendler told reporters in Tokyo.

“The interest from the Bureau of Industry and Security is whether there are U.S. components and how they got there…and whether that was lawful trade or if it was illicit trade,” she said.

“If it was illicit trade, we can take some sort of responsive action. If it was lawful trade, we can think about whether we should change our regulations to prevent that trade.”

The Industry and Security Bureau deals with issues involving national security and high technology. The bureau, last week, added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing’s suspected spy balloon program to an export blacklist.

“We know that there’s a connection with the People’s Liberation Army,” Kendler said, and added, “These activities are often undertaken at the direction of the People’s Liberation Army.”

