by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 5:30 AM | 1 min read
AMC Networks Gets New CEO After Christina Spade Stepped Down In November
  • AMC Networks Inc AMCX named Kristin Dolan, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of media and entertainment experience and a longtime AMC Networks board member, as the CEO, effective February 27, 2023.
  • Dolan has served in several leadership roles, including most recently as CEO of 605, the audience measurement and data analytics firm she founded in 2016.
  • Before founding 605 and serving as its CEO, Ms. Dolan spent 16 years in various operating roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation.
  • Kristin is AMC Networks interim Executive Chair James L. Dolan's separated spouse, CNBC reports.
  • Christina Spade exited as the CEO Last November after only three months in the role after a staff memo from the Chair indicated that AMC Networks is preparing for significant layoffs.
  • Price Action: AMCX shares closed higher by 10.2% at $20.28 on Wednesday.

