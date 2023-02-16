AMC Networks Gets New CEO After Christina Spade Stepped Down In November

- AMC Networks Inc AMCX named Kristin Dolan, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of media and entertainment experience and a longtime AMC Networks board member, as the CEO, effective February 27, 2023.
- Dolan has served in several leadership roles, including most recently as CEO of 605, the audience measurement and data analytics firm she founded in 2016.
- Before founding 605 and serving as its CEO, Ms. Dolan spent 16 years in various operating roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation.
- Kristin is AMC Networks interim Executive Chair James L. Dolan's separated spouse, CNBC reports.
- Christina Spade exited as the CEO Last November after only three months in the role after a staff memo from the Chair indicated that AMC Networks is preparing for significant layoffs.
- Price Action: AMCX shares closed higher by 10.2% at $20.28 on Wednesday.
