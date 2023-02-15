Apple Inc. AAPL users can hardly live without saying ‘Hey Siri!' many times a day (at least most people). But that's the charm of this voice assistant, which has become an integral part of our life. However, have you ever tried some silly tricks with Siri?

What Happened: A TikTok account that goes by the name Siri…official with 823.7K followers on the platform, shared a Siri hack that will transform users directly to the 1970s era of rock songs.

If you want to be amazed by Siri’s talent for quoting legendary music icons while giving a lengthy reply, follow these two simple steps:

Step I: Say, “Hey, Siri!”

Step II: Now say, “I see a little silhouetto of a man.”

The digital voice assistant would give a lengthy reply quoting the lyrics of the classic song, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” by the rock band Queen — but with a bit of improvisation as well.

Here’s the complete TikTok video:

This is how the result would look like initially:

At the time of writing, the video had 44.4K likes.

Also, for those who are unaware of this brilliant song written by Freddie Mercury, here’s the music video:

Released in 2008, the song to date has 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

