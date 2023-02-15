ASML Accuses Former China Employee Of Data Embezzlement

- Semiconductor lithography machine maker ASML Holding N.V. ASML said a former employee in China stole data about its proprietary technology.
- ASML reported the recently discovered data breach to authorities and feared possible violation of export controls, Bloomberg reports.
- It also initiated an internal review and implemented remedial measures after the incident.
- The update coincided with the Netherlands preparing to join the U.S. and Japan, restricting China's ability to acquire advanced machines for producing semiconductors from ASML.
- ASML is one of the few producers of lithography machines for making mid to high-range semiconductors and lithography machines needed for the most cutting-edge chips.
- In 2022, ASML blamed Beijing's Dongfang Jingyuan Electron Ltd for potentially stealing trade secrets dating back to 2015.
- China is ASML's third-biggest market after Taiwan and South Korea.
- ASML's CEO Peter Wennink has resisted some of the restrictions on his company's ability to sell into China.
- According to Gartner, as of 2021, ASML controlled more than 90% of the $17.1 billion global market for lithography equipment that helped shrink and then print patterns of transistors onto silicon wafers that were sliced into individual chips.
- Price Action: ASML shares are down by 1.26% at $668.92 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
