ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Swipe Right On Love: 5 Tech-Influenced Ways To Ask Someone Out On Valentine's Day

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 14, 2023 7:24 AM | 2 min read
Swipe Right On Love: 5 Tech-Influenced Ways To Ask Someone Out On Valentine's Day

In today’s tech-savvy age, traditional pick-up lines won’t cut it. Swipe right on love with these five not-so-common methods suggested by OpenAI‘s chatGPT to ask someone out on Valentine’s Day

What Happened: We turned to chatGPT for some tech-inspired ideas that anyone can use to ask their crush on a date. From playful tech hacks to inventing gestures, these unconventional ideas will turn an ordinary Valentine’s Day into an extraordinary one! 

See Also: Want To Join Microsoft’s New AI-Powered Bing Search Engine? Here’s What To Do

Idea I: Create A Personalized Video Message

Use a video creation tool like Animoto or Adobe Spark Video to create a personalized video message, asking the person out on a Valentine’s Day date.

Idea II: Create A Custom Playlist

Use a music streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music to create a custom playlist of romantic songs and send it to the person along with a message asking them out.

Idea III: Use Augmented Reality

Use an AR app like Snapchat or Instagram to create a customized AR experience that includes a message asking the person out on a date.

Idea IV: Create A Scavenger Hunt

Create a scavenger hunt using a mobile app like GooseChase or Scavify. Each clue could lead the person to a new location, where they eventually find a message asking them out on a date.

Idea V: Send A Custom E-Card

Use a tool like Canva or Paperless Post to create a custom e-card with a message asking the person out on a Valentine’s Day date. You can then email or text the e-card to the person.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Me Asking Insanely Stupid Questions To ChatGPT May Have Just Cost OpenAI $1 — And It Highlights A Real Problem

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Artificial InteliigenceChatGPTConsumer TechOpenAiValentine's Day GiftsNewsSocial MediaTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved