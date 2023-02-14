In today’s tech-savvy age, traditional pick-up lines won’t cut it. Swipe right on love with these five not-so-common methods suggested by OpenAI‘s chatGPT to ask someone out on Valentine’s Day.

What Happened: We turned to chatGPT for some tech-inspired ideas that anyone can use to ask their crush on a date. From playful tech hacks to inventing gestures, these unconventional ideas will turn an ordinary Valentine’s Day into an extraordinary one!

Idea I: Create A Personalized Video Message

Use a video creation tool like Animoto or Adobe Spark Video to create a personalized video message, asking the person out on a Valentine’s Day date.

Idea II: Create A Custom Playlist

Use a music streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music to create a custom playlist of romantic songs and send it to the person along with a message asking them out.

Idea III: Use Augmented Reality

Use an AR app like Snapchat or Instagram to create a customized AR experience that includes a message asking the person out on a date.

Idea IV: Create A Scavenger Hunt

Create a scavenger hunt using a mobile app like GooseChase or Scavify. Each clue could lead the person to a new location, where they eventually find a message asking them out on a date.

Idea V: Send A Custom E-Card

Use a tool like Canva or Paperless Post to create a custom e-card with a message asking the person out on a Valentine’s Day date. You can then email or text the e-card to the person.

