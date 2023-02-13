5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Selecta Biosciences SELB - P/E: 6.85 Humacyte HUMA - P/E: 0.98 Moderna MRNA - P/E: 6.1 Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO - P/E: 5.78 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX - P/E: 0.28

Selecta Biosciences has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.05, which has decreased by 183.33% compared to Q2, which was 0.06. This quarter, Humacyte experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.19 in Q2 and is now $-0.25. Moderna saw a decrease in earnings per share from 5.24 in Q2 to $2.53 now. This quarter, Organogenesis Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.09 in Q2 and is now $0.04. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals saw an increase in earnings per share from -1.2 in Q2 to $-0.94 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.