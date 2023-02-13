BIO-Key Joins Hand With Europe's Bravantic For Overseas Expansion

by

Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions provider BIO-Key International, Inc BKYI struck a deal with Bravantic Group to bring its solutions to customers in Southern Europe, Africa, Brazil, and the Middle East.

struck a deal with to bring its solutions to customers in Southern Europe, Africa, Brazil, and the Middle East. The financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed.

Bravantic Group, which has over 2,500 customers and revenues of $100 million, joins BIO-key's global Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program.

Bravantic Group has a strong presence in Portugal, the U.K., Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Brazil, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

BIO-key continues to expand its footprint in high-growth international markets by offering its leading identity solutions through key strategic partners like Bravantic.

"Together, Bravantic and BIO-key believe this partnership will deliver technological vitality to our stakeholders through innovative and transformative cybersecurity solutions," said Miguel Gomes, VP of Bravantic.

Price Action: BKYI shares traded higher by 1.03% at $0.7981 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.