BIO-Key Joins Hand With Europe's Bravantic For Overseas Expansion

- Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions provider BIO-Key International, Inc BKYI struck a deal with Bravantic Group to bring its solutions to customers in Southern Europe, Africa, Brazil, and the Middle East.
- The financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed.
- Bravantic Group, which has over 2,500 customers and revenues of $100 million, joins BIO-key's global Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program.
- Bravantic Group has a strong presence in Portugal, the U.K., Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Brazil, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.
- BIO-key continues to expand its footprint in high-growth international markets by offering its leading identity solutions through key strategic partners like Bravantic.
- "Together, Bravantic and BIO-key believe this partnership will deliver technological vitality to our stakeholders through innovative and transformative cybersecurity solutions," said Miguel Gomes, VP of Bravantic.
- Price Action: BKYI shares traded higher by 1.03% at $0.7981 on the last check Monday.
