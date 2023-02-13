ñol


BIO-Key Joins Hand With Europe's Bravantic For Overseas Expansion

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
  • Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions provider BIO-Key International, Inc BKYI struck a deal with Bravantic Group to bring its solutions to customers in Southern Europe, Africa, Brazil, and the Middle East
  • The financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed.
  • Bravantic Group, which has over 2,500 customers and revenues of $100 million, joins BIO-key's global Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program.
  • Bravantic Group has a strong presence in Portugal, the U.K., Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Brazil, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. 
  • BIO-key continues to expand its footprint in high-growth international markets by offering its leading identity solutions through key strategic partners like Bravantic.
  • "Together, Bravantic and BIO-key believe this partnership will deliver technological vitality to our stakeholders through innovative and transformative cybersecurity solutions," said Miguel Gomes, VP of Bravantic.
  • Price Action: BKYI shares traded higher by 1.03% at $0.7981 on the last check Monday.

