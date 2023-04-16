5 Of The Craziest Things Apple's Steve Jobs Spent His Money On

Steve Jobs, the co-founder and former CEO of Apple Inc., was known for his legendary innovations and his immense wealth. Although he was a billionaire, Steve Jobs was far from a conventional spender; he indulged in some extravagant purchases throughout his life that many people could hardly imagine.

From exotic cars to zen gardens, Steve Jobs' eccentricity led him to spend his money on some interesting things.

1. Yacht: Steve Jobs spent around $138 million on his custom-made yacht, which he named "Venus". The yacht was designed by Philippe Starck and built in Aalsmeer, the Netherlands.

2. Private Jet: Steve Jobs was the owner of a Gulfstream V private jet, which was part of his compensation as Apple's boss, worth $45 million. He reportedly tried to cut the cost of the plane by participating in the design process himself.

3. Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG: Known for his love of cars, Steve Jobs reportedly spent over $50,000 to ship his silver Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG from California to Japan, where he drove it during Apple product launches. He also purchased several iterations of the vehicle, every six months.

4. Zen Garden: Steve Jobs created a zen garden at his Palo Alto home in 1984, which was designed to be a space for meditation and reflection. The garden was created with a mix of sand, stones and water.

5. Pixar Headquarters: In 1999, Steve Jobs purchased the former Del Monte canning factory in Emeryville, California for $5 million. He then spent $150 million to renovate the building into the headquarters for Pixar, the animation studio he co-founded.

Steve Jobs was known for his unique approach to life and work, and his purchases were no exception.

His extravagant spending on yachts, planes and cars reflected his love for innovation and design, while his zen garden and Pixar headquarters showed his commitment to creativity and artistry.

Despite facing criticism for his spending habits, Steve Jobs lived life on his own terms and left behind a legacy of innovation and creativity.

