Intel Explores Ramping Chip Investment In Vietnam: Report

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 10, 2023 6:48 AM | 1 min read
  • Intel Corp INTC reportedly eyes a significant ramp-up of its $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam to expand its chip testing and packaging plant in the Southeast Asian nation.
  • The multi-year initiative entailing around $1 billion reflects a growing role for Vietnam in the global supply chain for semiconductors to cut reliance on China and Taiwan, Reuters reports.
  • Intel also weighed alternative investments in Singapore and Malaysia over Vietnam.
  • Also Read: Vietnam Wins Additional Investments From Samsung, LG
  • Intel already has extra land where its plant is based, and an expansion in Vietnam would help it better manage supply disruptions stemming from relying heavily on a single country or a plant. However, Intel did not want the U.S. to perceive it as hostile by boosting chips in a non-U.S. location.
  • Vietnam courted foreign companies to boost its chipmaking industry.
  • However, a U.S. industry executive found Vietnam capable of cheaper-to-build fabs for less sophisticated, bigger chips still in high demand, like the ones catering to cars, the report adds.
  • The executive said Vietnam's most significant opportunity was in the chip assembling sector to satisfy industry demand to reduce the "over-concentration" of production capacity in China and Taiwan.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.58% at $27.57 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

