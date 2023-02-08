Why Dynatrace Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Dynatrace Inc DT shares are trading lower by 6.19% to $45.00 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a proposed 15 million share public offering by selling shareholders.

What Else?

In addition to the 15 million shares, selling stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on February 10, subject to customary closing conditions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DT has a 52-week high of $49.55 and a 52-week low of $29.41.