Nintendo ADR NTDOY is hosting a Direct live stream at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST) on Feb. 8 and it will primarily focus on the upcoming Nintendo Switch games launch.

What Happened: While dropping the sudden news about the event through its official Twitter page, the video game company didn’t clarify what to expect during its “roughly 40 minutes” live stream.

However, it did say the focus will be on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of this year.

Gamers and interested users can watch the live-streaming event on Nintendo’s official website or its Twitch channel, according to Kotaku.

Why It’s Important: Nintendo Direct events usually consist of gameplay, trailers for new games and release dates for new games.

During the last Direct stream, Nintendo released news about the franchises like “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” and “Fire Emblem Engage.”

The Nintendo Direct event ON Wednesday could bring some exciting news for gamers as it will divulge further information about Nintendo’s early 2023 releases like “Zelda,” “Pikmin 4″ and “Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe,” the report noted.

