Weeks After Microsoft Corporation's MSFT 365 Services experienced a global outage, Outlook has stopped working again.

What Happened: According to the Microsoft website, Outlook experienced an outage late on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, preventing users from accessing or sending emails.

Before this, Microsoft faced a global outage in January. The Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account informed users that the company was “investigating access and service issue for Outlook”

At the time of writing, Microsoft updated users that they see “slight improvement in some environments.”

The tech giant is currently “exploring additional steps to expedite” the process and restore the service.

Why It's Important: The Satya Nadella-led company faced issues with users unable to access Microsoft 365 services on two separate occasions in January.

Many Twitter users are linking these frequent outages with Microsoft’s plans to slash 5% of its workforce after previously denying any layoff plans.

The company reportedly plans to cut about 10,000 employees by the end of this year's third quarter.

