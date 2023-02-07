ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Microsoft Outlook Email Hit With Outage: 'Investigating Access And Service Issues,' Says Company

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 7, 2023 2:27 AM | 1 min read
Microsoft Outlook Email Hit With Outage: 'Investigating Access And Service Issues,' Says Company

Weeks After Microsoft Corporation's MSFT 365 Services experienced a global outage, Outlook has stopped working again.

What Happened: According to the Microsoft website, Outlook experienced an outage late on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, preventing users from accessing or sending emails.

See Also: How To Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares

  • Before this, Microsoft faced a global outage in January. The Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account informed users that the company was “investigating access and service issue for Outlook”
  • At the time of writing, Microsoft updated users that they see “slight improvement in some environments.”
  • The tech giant is currently “exploring additional steps to expedite” the process and restore the service.
  • Why It's Important: The Satya Nadella-led company faced issues with users unable to access Microsoft 365 services on two separate occasions in January.
  • Many Twitter users are linking these frequent outages with Microsoft’s plans to slash 5% of its workforce after previously denying any layoff plans.

Read Next: Microsoft Q2 Earnings Highlights: Redmond Misses On Revenue, Beats On EPS, With Azure Growth

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechMicrosoft 365network outageSatya NadellaNewsTechMedia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved