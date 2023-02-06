Former President Donald Trump shared a video recently in which he lambasted his successor Joe Biden for terminating a program he established at the Department of Justice to tackle Chinese spying.

What Happened: Trump said, “China has many thousands of spies working in the United States in business, finance, academia, technology, media, and likely even government.”

“When I’m back in the White House [the efforts to combat Chinese spying] will be expanded in a very very big way,” said Trump.

“Instead of hunting down Republicans, a reformed FBI and Justice Department will be hunting down Chinese spies.”

Why It Matters: Trump highlighted his plans to take on Chinese spying in the three-minute video he shared on Truth Social.

“We will create new partnerships with businesses and universities to give them the tools to protect themselves from insider threats, we will also impose whatever visa sanctions and travel restrictions are necessary to shut off Chinese access to American secrets.”

On Monday, the former president released another video mocking Biden’s response to a Chinese balloon that flew over the United States. That video showed the country in a state of disarray under Biden.

Even so, the head of North American Aerospace Defense Command, Gen. Glen VanHerck, said during the Trump era such balloon flights flew over the United States undetected, reported Politico.

“I will tell you that we did not detect those threats. And that’s a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out. But I don’t want to go into further detail,” said VanHerck.

Read Next: China Reacts To US Downing Of Spy Balloon: 'Reserving The Right To Take Further Actions In Response'