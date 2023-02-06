Why ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) Shares Are Plummeting

ReShape Lifesciences Inc RSLS shares are trading lower by 62.44% to $6.40 Monday morning after the company priced its $10.2 million offering at $8 per unit consisting of stock and warrants.

What Else?

The company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to continue implementation of its growth strategies, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

ReShape says the company has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 191,250 shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 286,875 shares of common stock, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on February 8, subject to customary closing conditions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RSLS has a 52-week high of $77.00 and a 52-week low of $5.40.