ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

What In The World Is Going On With C3.ai (AI), BigBear.ai (BBAI) And SoundHound (SOUN) Stock?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
February 3, 2023 1:04 PM | 1 min read
What In The World Is Going On With C3.ai (AI), BigBear.ai (BBAI) And SoundHound (SOUN) Stock?

C3.ai Inc AI, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI and SoundHound AI Inc SOUN are all trading higher on continued, marked upward momentum during Friday's session. Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence-related stocks are trading higher amid popularity on social media as AI continues to trend.

So What's Happening?

For the past few years, many companies have pivoted their visions to include a new, trending topic. At one point it was crypto, blockchain or NFTs and before that it was cannabis. Now, it might be artificial intelligence.

Our Benzinga team earlier this week reported how AI has been a hot-button issue for those in the tech circle for decades but has recently reemerged in the public eye following the parabolic rise of ChatGPT, an online search engine built by OpenAI...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro:

  • AI is trading higher by 24.49% to $27.32
  • BBAI is higher by 39.66% to $5.00
  • SOUN is higher by 42.27% to $2.79

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNews

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved